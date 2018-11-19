Black Friday: Here are the times that Grand Strand stores will open their doors

Source: WMBF News
By WMBF News Staff | November 19, 2018 at 12:50 PM EST - Updated November 19 at 12:50 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Thanksgiving is just a few days away, and after families have had their fill of turkey (and each other), they’ll start looking ahead to those Black Friday sales.

A number of Grand Strand stores will get a jumpstart on the traditional kickoff to the Christmas shopping season by opening their doors on Thanksgiving Day.

Others, like Coastal Grand Mall, will open first thing Friday morning.

Below is a list of hours for notable Grand Strand stores and shopping centers for both Thanksgiving and Black Friday:

  • Barnes & Noble – Thanksgiving: Closed – Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Bass Pro Shop – Thanksgiving: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Black Friday: 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Best Buy – Thanksgiving: 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. – Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Coastal Grand Mall – Thanksgiving: Closed – Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Costco – Thanksgiving: Closed – Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • Kohl’s - Thanksgiving: 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. - Black Friday: Open 24 hours
  • Lowe’s – Thanksgiving: Closed – Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Myrtle Beach Mall – Thanksgiving: 4 to 10 p.m. – Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. (individual store hours may vary)
  • Sam’s Club – Thanksgiving: Closed – Black Friday: Doors open at 7 a.m.
  • Tanger Outlets – Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. – Black Friday: 12 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Target – Thanksgiving: 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. – Black Friday: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Walmart – Thanksgiving: Open 24 hours – Black Friday: Open 24 hours 

The National Retail Federation is expecting holiday sales in November and December to increase between 4.3 and 4.8 percent, reaching up to $720.9 billion, CNBC reported. In 2017, sales were $691.9 billion.

