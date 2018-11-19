Authorities: Woman enters SC store with shirt over head, face paint on; demands money

Marlboro County authorities say this person tried to rob the Kountry Mart on Nov. 12 while armed with a knife. (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff | November 19, 2018 at 11:59 AM EST - Updated November 19 at 11:59 AM

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office is seeking to identify the person who reportedly tried to rob a Bennettsville convenience store while armed with a knife.

According to information from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, a woman came into the Kountry Mart on Highway 38 on Nov. 12 with a shirt over her head and her face covered with paint.

The woman reportedly showed the cashier a knife and told the person to give her the money. The employee refused and the suspect left the store, the release stated.

Marlboro County authorities are searching for this vehicle, which they say a person left in after trying to rob a Bennettsville area store. (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
Investigators are offering a cash reward to anyone with information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MCSO at (843) 479-9999.

