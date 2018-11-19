Authorities: Woman enters SC store with shirt over head, face paint on; demands money

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office is seeking to identify the person who reportedly tried to rob a Bennettsville convenience store while armed with a knife.
According to information from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, a woman came into the Kountry Mart on Highway 38 on Nov. 12 with a shirt over her head and her face covered with paint.
The woman reportedly showed the cashier a knife and told the person to give her the money. The employee refused and the suspect left the store, the release stated.
Investigators are offering a cash reward to anyone with information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call the MCSO at (843) 479-9999.
