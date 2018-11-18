Recent hurricanes and flooding impact local Christmas tree farms

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - With less than a week till Thanksgiving, it’s already starting to look a lot like Christmas in Horry County.
It’s always been a heated debate when is too early to put up the Christmas?
Well, those at Booth’s Christmas Tree Farm in Conway are ready for the holiday season.
Booth’s has been selling Christmas trees for 56 years, but in recent has battled hurricanes, tornados and this year flooding which killed nearly 500 trees.
This is far from the busiest day of the year for the Booths, that day comes in just a few days on Thanksgiving night.
There were still plenty of family’s out and about looking for that perfect Christmas Spruce, however it’s the Fraser Fir, that seemed to be the crowd favorite.
Booth brings in 1,300 from the mountains of North Carolina and said it’s never too early for a Christmas Tree!
“I think everyone has been in this devastated state, having the flooding and the hurricane and everyone is ready to put their Christmas tree up and celebrate,” said Lauren Booth.
The trees killed in this year’s storm won’t impact the number of trees sold this year but could cause a shortage of Christmas trees in 6 to 8 years.
We’ve lost 7 years by losing a 7-foot tree basically and losing a baby tree we lose the potential of selling those in 6 to 8 years.
Booth’s Christmas Tree Farm still expects to sell over 2,000 trees this season.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.