Police: Surveillance video shows Sunday morning IGA armed robbery suspect

LATTA, SC (WMBF) - The Latta Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly forced the clerk of the IGA grocery store at gunpoint to empty the safe Sunday morning.
Police Chief Derrick Cartwright said that they were called around 6 a.m. to the IGA in reference to an armed robbery.
The police chief said video surveillance showed a man wearing either an orange or red hoodie with a black jacket over that come around the side of the store as the clerk was opening the store. The suspect was carrying what looked like a duffel bag and had his mouth covered.
Cartwright said the man had a weapon on the clerk and forced her to open the safe and take an undisclosed amount of money out of the safe and put it into the bag.
The suspect is described as an African American male who is around 5′5″ to 5′10″ tall in his late teens or 20′s.
The police chief said that this investigation is extremely active and that they hope someone will recognize the person in the photo and video. Anyone with information can call the police department at 843-752-4718.
