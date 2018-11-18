New South Brewery celebrates 20 years in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -- Just one week after the City of Myrtle Beach passed an ordinance allowing breweries to operate in different areas of the city, New South Brewery, celebrates 20-years of business in the Grand Strand this weekend.
Two decades of local beer brewing have been going at New South in Myrtle Beach. Owner and Brew Master, David Epstein said he’s all for seeing the industry grow in this area.
“Breweries are becoming hubs for downtown areas, we’ve created a lot more breweries in jobs in the state of South Carolina just by freeing up some of the restrictions on what you can and can’t do,” said Epstein.
The ordinance passed Tuesday will now allow breweries in light manufacturing and warehouse manufacturing zoned areas of the city, like near The Market Common. Epstein said changes like these are what allow small businesses and downtown communities to grow.
“It’s one of those things that you really have to have a passion for, there’s a lot of ups and downs and if it’s something you love and you’re willing to put a lot of hard work into it, then go for it.” Said Epstein.
Looking back on the past 20 years of success in Myrtle Beach, Epstein is excited to see what other Brew Masters have to offer this city and beer enthusiasts.
As New South Brewery looks to the future, they plan to continue experimenting with new flavors of beer and improving their canning distribution.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.