Thousands of homes proposed near SC 905

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Nearly 3,000 single family homes are proposed for the area off SC 905 and SC 90 and are in the process of being reviewed by Horry County Planning Commission, according to Deputy Planning Director David Schwerd.
The proposal is located near the intersection of Havenwood Path and SC 90, but will be accessed mainly by SC 905.
According to documents submitted to Horry County, the rezoning is for over 1,400 acres.
Homeowners who live in the area are only worried about traffic when hearing about this new project.
“We sort of moved a little bit to the outskirts so we didn’t have to deal with the traffic of the major highways, and it seems like they just keep on piling everybody into this small area,” said Joe Garcia.
Garcia lives nearby. He said he moved to the area almost four years ago.
Dale Ginty lives just off SC 905. He said he’s not worried about the project, but traffic is already a problem on the roads.
“It’s not bothering us. Traffic on this road as you can see it’s a little bit hairy, you know, but it is what it is,” he said.
Schwerd said his office is in the process of reviewing the plans and expects to be done sometime next week.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.