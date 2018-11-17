Recount adds to Florida's reputation for bungling elections

FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2000, file photo, Broward County, Fla., canvassing board member Judge Robert Rosenberg uses a magnifying glass to examine a disputed ballot at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Rosenberg was front and center 18 years ago in Florida’s infamous recount in the presidential contest between Republican George W. Bush and Democrat Al Gore. Rosenberg, perhaps best remembered for eyeing ballots through a large looking glass, said in an Associated Press interview that he was brought in to lead the 2000 recount in Broward County and was determined to get it right. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File) (AP)