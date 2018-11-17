Officials picking up pieces after Saturday morning fatal stabbing

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) - Robeson County deputies have a person-of-interest Saturday after a woman was found stabbed to death early Saturday morning just outside of Lumberton.
According to Sheriff Ken Sealey, deputies responded to the call around 5:00 a.m. Saturday morning on McPhail Road just outside of Lumberton.
Sealey says investigators all still attempting to collect as much information as possible but he anticipates more information being released something Saturday of Sunday.
