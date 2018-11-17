Four wanted in connection to Latta area assault

LATTA, SC (WMBF) - Latta Police need the public’s help identifying four men who they say are persons of interest in connection to a Saturday morning assault.
Chief Derrick Cartwright says the men badly assaulted a 53-year-old man near the Patrick Henry Motor Lodge motel on North Richardson Street sometime before 9:00 a.m.
Cartwirght says he is limiting the information released due to the ongoing investigation but anticipates more information being released soon.
