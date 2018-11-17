Four wanted in connection to Latta area assault

Four wanted in connection to Latta area assault
By WMBF News Staff | November 17, 2018 at 3:18 PM EST - Updated November 17 at 3:18 PM

LATTA, SC (WMBF) - Latta Police need the public’s help identifying four men who they say are persons of interest in connection to a Saturday morning assault.

Chief Derrick Cartwright says the men badly assaulted a 53-year-old man near the Patrick Henry Motor Lodge motel on North Richardson Street sometime before 9:00 a.m.

Cartwirght says he is limiting the information released due to the ongoing investigation but anticipates more information being released soon.

WMBF will continue to update this story as more information comes available.

One of the four people wanted in connection to a Saturday morning assault in Latta.
One of the four people wanted in connection to a Saturday morning assault in Latta.

Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.