FBI, local law enforcement continue search for Hania Aguilar

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTV) - The FBI announced on Saturday that they were continuing an active investigation into the case of the kidnapping of Hania Aguilar in front of her family’s home on the morning of Nov. 5. Foot and drone searches will be conducted throughout the area and the SBI K9 unit has assisted in the investigation as well.
The FBI’s reward of $25,000 for information that leads to the location of Hania or information that leads to an arrest of the person responsible for the kidnapping remains available for anyone who comes forward.
Residents of Robeson County have been asked to inspect their own property over the weekend to determine if they see anything unusual or out-of-place. Any potentially suspicious evidence should be reported to local authorities immediately.
Police and the FBI can be reached at 911 or at the tip line number 910-272-55871 for any information that could potentially allow authorities to find Hania.
