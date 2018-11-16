Tiny turkeys trending this Thanksgiving

(RNN) – When imagining a traditional Thanksgiving spread, you might picture a steaming behemoth of a roasted bird getting carved up and passed around the table.
But according to a report from Bloomberg, demand is rising in the U.S. for tiny turkeys, some weighing only 6 pounds.
While 12- to 14-pound turkeys remain the top sellers, the rise in single-person households and smaller families could be motivating people to buy smaller birds.
Families are also increasingly spread out across the U.S., making the purchase of big birds unnecessary.
Poultry companies like Butterball are catering to the higher demand by offering smaller turkey options, and Bell & Evans is even working to breed a tiny turkey that “fills out nicely,” as compared to the sometimes-bony small turkeys now on the market.
A desire to cut down on food waste could be bolstering the growth in tiny turkey sales, an inclination some are attributing to the millennial generation.
A growing preference for free-range fowl could also be playing a role in the trend.
“People are starting to understand it’s not natural to grow turkeys up to 30 pounds,” said Ariane Daguin, the co-founder and owner of D’Artagnan LLC, a wholesale and e-commerce food company in Union, NJ. “In general, that means they were penned up with no room to move around, and that’s why they’re fat like that.”
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.