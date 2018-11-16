Rosewood residents feeling defeated after string of car break-ins

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Several people who live in the Rosewood Estates neighborhood in Socastee are feeling defeated after Horry County Police say several cars were broken into earlier this week.
According to HCPD, a credit card, an epi-pen, and food were among some of the items taken from cars late Tuesday night.
Even though nothing big was taken, neighbors say since many of them lost everything from the flooding after Hurricane Florence just two months ago, anything taken from them is a big loss.
“Why kick us more when we’re already down?” Melissa Krupa asked.
Krupa has lived in Rosewood Estates for five years. She says the recovery process following the flooding from Hurricane Florence hasn’t been easy.
“You just don’t know what to do,” she said. “You just panic, you know?”
Krupa says she heard someone approach her camper late one night this week, but her dogs scared the person away.
“It’s been really scary here at night,” she said.
John Raymund wasn’t as lucky as Krupa.
“I realized my car door was open, and then I went around, and somebody busted the window of my car,” Raymund said. “They stole my son’s credit card and some food in the car.”
Even though the people who live in Rosewood Estates are feeling down after the break-ins, they’re confident they’ll eventually recover.
“We as a community are standing strong and sticking together and just waiting it out to see what’s offered and what can be next,” Krupa said.
