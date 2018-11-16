Restaurant Scorecard: Ice buildup, uncovered food, plus two new restaurants

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This week’s Restaurant Scorecard has the latest on places you should and should not eat at this weekend.
One had expired food, ice build-up, spring rolls stored uncovered, but a golden eatery appears to have the golden touch and there is a new place in Florence for eats and ales. Also, there is a new place for those of you who love burgers!
Let’s begin with Landmark Gazebo Restaurant at 1501 South Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach. The establishment was cited for having moldy sliced cheese and strawberries in the cooler. Cooked chicken wings and deli sliced turkey and corned beef with expired prep and discard dates. Ice buildup was found in the walk-in cooler. Landmark Gazebo Restaurant received an 88 out of 100
Next up is Bangkok House at 318 North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach. Spring rolls were found being stored in the residential refrigerator-freezer uncovered, brussel sprouts and uncooked chicken were found being stored in to-go bags in the refrigerator. A spoon used to scoop rice was stored in standing water. Bangkok House scores a 92 out of 100.
Congratulations to Golden Egg at 415 Highway 17 North in Surfside Beach for scoring a perfect 100.
The BirdsNest Eats and Ales is a new venue downtown Florence that’s now open at 166 South Dargan Street. They say they’re pairing fresh ingredients with warm hospitality in an effort to bring you the awesomeness that is the revival of the great American burger.
The newest burger place, Revival Burger, is open now at 846 South Irby in Florence.
