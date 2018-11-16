Police looking for ‘suspicious person’ in Cameron Village neighborhood

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Law enforcement are searching for a “suspicious person” Friday morning in the Cameron Village neighborhood, according to information from the Horry County Police Department.
Police are searching the area around Registry Drive and Bonita Loop after multiple residents called about seeing a man around their homes during the overnight hours.
HCPD says they have been on scene since about 3:30 a.m. Friday.
If you live in the area and see anything suspicious, contact Horry County police.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.