Pedestrian killed in North Myrtle Beach after being hit by car

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car in North Myrtle Beach, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The accident happened around 8:10 p.m. on Thursday when a woman was driving a Hyundai Santa Fe southbound on SC Highway 9 near Sea Mountain Highway.
SCHP says a pedestrian was crossing the road when they were struck by the car. The pedestrian died from their injuries.
The accident remains under investigation by SCHP.
