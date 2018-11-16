Orange, black and blue: Woman hit, injured after pumpkin thrown from overpass shatters windshield

LAPORTE COUNTY, IN (WNDU/CNN) - Police are looking for a person who tossed a large pumpkin from a highway overpass in Indiana.
The pumpkin ended up smashing through a windshield and injuring a female driver.
Susan Brown is black and blue after she suffered injuries to her face.
Brown, a former head injury nurse, said she came close to being another head injury patient.
"I know it struck me, my jaw is really sore, I thought I had maybe a broken jaw,” Brown said. “I’m still picking glass out of wounds. I’ve got a black eye, I’ve got bruises all over. I hurt.”
The pumpkin came to rest on the floorboard in front of the driver’s seat.
“Although it may have seemed to them like it was, this is literally a bomb," she said. "It could have very easily have killed me, just think if there were kids in that car.”
Police said the pumpkin was tossed about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday from an overpass on North Goldring Road about five miles east of the Michigan City exit.
Two similar incidents were reported on Wednesday and Thursday of last week where vehicles suffered damage, this Tuesday's incident was the only one to injury a driver.
When asked what kind of punishment the culprits should face if caught, she was lenient.
"Community education, make them go to a head injury rehab a nursing,” she said. “Go be around people who have really had a head injury, we get so many of them with motorcycle accidents and people are never really the same."
Brown said she blacked out after being hit, and woke up with her car in a ditch.
Copyright 2018 WNDU via CNN. All rights reserved.