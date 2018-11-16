Myrtle Beach woman sentenced to 11 years in prison after deadly DUI crash in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach woman was sentenced to 11 years in prison Thursday after killing a 24-year-old man while speeding on the wrong side of the road in Beaufort County in 2016, according to a news release from the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Mary Ann German, 47, was convicted of felony driving under the influence resulting in death.
Sher’mann Keel Palmer was killed in the July 10, 2016, crash on U.S. 21, which occurred moments after German struck another car in a nightclub parking lot before speeding away, the release states.
"This tragedy could have been so easily avoided if Mary Ann German had exercised even a modicum of respect for the law, common sense or regard for other people," said Dustin Whetsel of the 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office, who prosecuted the case. "Instead, she was grossly intoxicated and grossly belligerent.
According to the release, German was previously convicted in Maryland of battery in 1995 and disorderly conduct and intoxication in 2014.
