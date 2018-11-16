Local philanthropist awarded state’s highest honor

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A local philanthropist was awarded the state’s highest civilian honor.
During a recent visit to the Grand Strand, Governor Henry McMaster recognized Fred Nesta with the Order of the Palmetto.
According to the state’s website the Order of the Palmetto is awarded to citizens of South Carolina for extraordinary lifetime service and achievements of national or statewide significance.
Governor McMaster says Nesta received the award for his help in numerous social service projects over the years.
Nesta is considered a bulldog of causes, rarely slowing down or stopping for himself. In fact, his wife takes his phone away every night at eight o’clock… but he’s up and ready to get back to work as soon as the clock strikes 6:00 A.M.
Having served on numerous boards and causes, Nesta attributes much of his drive to his family especially his grandfather. His grandfather Nesta says used to tell him “there is no try there is only do! If you say I will try, you give yourself a way out.”
Nesta is currently helping to raise money and support for a domestic violence shelter in Horry County.
