Local cancer warrior Fierce Fallon honored by 437th Airlift Wing

“It was truly the worst day of my life,” Melanie recalled. “I’m waiting and waiting while she’s in surgery. They said it was going to be eight hours, now it’s been nine hours, then 10 hours. Then the surgeon comes in and he’s got this serious look on his face and he says, ‘you should come with me and talk with two other doctors. It’s not what we thought it was, it’s something far worse.’ I’m at MUSC alone waiting; my dad’s flying in from New York. I’m sitting on a couch with five doctors in front of me saying ‘your daughter is going to die.’”