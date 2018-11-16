Jennie-O recalling ground turkey in salmonella outbreak

This image provided by Hormel Foods Corporation shows the production code information on the side of the sleeve of Jennie-O-Turkey that is being recalled. Jennie-O-Turkey is recalling more than 91,000 pounds of raw turkey in an ongoing salmonella outbreak. Regulators say additional products from other companies could be named as their investigation continues. The products being recalled include 1-pound packages of raw, ground turkey and were shipped to retailers nationwide. Regulators say the product should be thrown away and not eaten. (Hormel Foods Corporation via AP)