FMU to name park after fallen Florence County investigator

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Francis Marion University Board of Trustees approved the naming a new park on campus after investigator Farrah Turner, one of two law enforcement officers who were killed following a mass shooting in Florence County on October 3, according to a news release.
Turner, who died from injuries sustained in the shooting on October 22, graduated from FMU in 2005.
“Turner Park will be an intimate and reflective space set amidst the Forest Villa residential apartments on campus. It will include benches, trails, plantings and a distinctive water feature. It’s part of FMU’s ongoing enhancement of residential areas on campus,” the release states.
The park is scheduled to be completed in early 2019. A dedication ceremony will be held early next spring.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.