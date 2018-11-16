FIRST ALERT: Bright weekend ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Clear skies and seasonably cool temperatures will continue through the weekend.
Dry air remains in place across the Carolinas following the recent stretch of gloomy and wet weather. This dry air sticks around through the weekend providing a much needed chance to dry out.
The dry air will also lead to chilly temperatures tonight. Widespread temperatures in the middle 30s are likely across the Pee Dee with areas of frost by Saturday morning. Closer to the beaches, temperatures will drop to around 40° by early Saturday.
With plenty of sunshine, both Saturday and Sunday will see afternoon temperatures climbing into the lower and middle 60s.
Clouds will increase by late Sunday with a stray shower or drizzle possible late Sunday night and early Monday.
Quiet weather sticks around for most of next week as we lead up to Thanksgiving. Temperatures turn a bit cooler for Thanksgiving Day with afternoon readings in the upper 50s.
Black Friday will feature the risk of an isolated shower or two in the afternoon.
