Police apprehend Conway man wanted for attempted murder

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A man wanted for attempted murder after an alleged shooting incident Tuesday in Conway has been apprehended.
Jail records show David Mark Dixon, 36, was arrested by Horry County police and booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Wednesday night. He has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
According to a news release from Conway police, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1800 block of Fourth Avenue at around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, police say they located a victim who had their vehicle shot.
As of about 5:30 a.m. Thursday, no bail has been set for Dixon’s charges.
