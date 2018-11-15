Pair rack up $10K on stolen credit cards, police say

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in identifying two women linked to the theft and use of stolen credit cards.
A post on the departments Facebook page, claims the women racked up more than $10,000 in fraudulent purchases on stolen credit cards.
Investigators say the women are linked to the theft of a local store owner’s purse which contained the credit cards used to make the purchases.
The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety is asking the public to call their Investigations tip line at 843.447.9376 with any information you may have about this case.
