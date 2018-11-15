No injuries reported after fire in Timmonsville

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Crews battled a fire Wednesday night in the 400 block of North Orange Street in Timmonsville.
According to an online post from the Sardis-Timmonsville Fire Department, crews were requested to serve as mutual aid to the Timmonsville Volunteer Fire Department shortly before 11:00 p.m.
The first units on scene found a vacant structure about 75 percent involved and threatening an adjacent home. Crews managed to save neighboring structures from damage. All STFD units cleared the scene by 1:15 a.m. Thursday, the post states.
About three kerosene heaters were found inside the house which may have caused the blaze, Chief Jeff Dennis with STFD says. He added there was no power to the residence.
No one was injured in the incident.
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office and Timmonsville Rescue assisted.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.