Myrtle Beach Mall plans for million dollar redevelopment

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Mall, located right next to S.C. 22, Highway 17 and the Intracoastal Waterway is a prime location for redevelopment, which could soon become a reality, according to CEO of KingOne Properties Michael King.
“It will help the entire community as a whole, not only bringing new jobs to the area but also increase our tax base which helps us all," said King.
King is helping the property owners with the project and said they’re looking to spend around $15 million, but that could change moving forward.
Divaris is the company spearheading the plans for the new development. WMBF News reached out to the general manager at the Myrtle Beach Mall who said they’re not ready to announce anything just yet, but they plan on a formal announcement in the future.
“Not only will they be spending around $15 million dollars on it, but it’s also going to be about a quarter of a million square feet of retail restaurant space," said King.
King said the new plans will welcome waterfront restaurants where boaters will be able to dock and eat and outdoor entertainment.
“It’s nice to continue our commercial property to be built and offer to our homeowners here. It will also bring more visitors to our area. They’ll hear about it and see what a beautiful complex it is," said King.
Horry County said they haven’t received any plans for the project.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.