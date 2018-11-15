Local law enforcement urge parents to keep kids safe from potential kidnappers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - While federal and local authorities are still searching for 13-year-old Hania Aguilar who was abducted in Lumberton, North Carolina, more than a week ago, many parents in our community could feel concerned. Authorities warn kids can be vulnerable and too trusting. So, it’s the parent’s job to remind them of the basic safety rules.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says there were nearly 25,000 attempts reported to the organization between 2000 and 2016. Out of that number, 70 percent of kids escaped by fighting back. There are things you can teach your children to stay safe:
- First up, make sure your child knows their information, such as their addresses, phone number and who to call in case of an emergency.
- Teach children how to say no and to understand the rules on what is alright and what is not.
- Be sure your kid knows to avoid strangers and keep their distance from cars that may drive or stop nearby.
- Horry County police says it’s a good idea to develop code words with your child because a simple code word can help save your child’s life.
- Police say regardless of your child’s age, the number one thing is to communicate and to have a plan set in place.
“I would say that regardless of the age, to keep the discussion simple. Because again in a stressful situation, it’s going to be hard for people to remember complex instructions of what to do in a stressful scenario. But with teens, obviously the opportunities for them to come into, they’re unsupervised a lot more than what a smaller child would be. so there may be greater opportunity for them to encounter a situation like that where they would have to act on their own. So definitely have the conversation,” said Captain John Harrelson with Horry County police.
Technology is all around us, and your smart phone can be a useful tool to help keep an eye on your children. Here are some simple tips that parents should keep in mind:
- Parents should have photo ID’s taken of your child every 6 months and have them fingerprinted.
- Avoid dressing your kids in clothes with their names on it to prevent predators from calling them by name to entice them.
- The internet is a great tool, but it’s also a place for predators to target kids. Therefore, it’s important to go over online safety rules.
- Make sure you know your child’s itinerary when they are out in public and encourage open communication. There are easy ways you can do that now through many different apps on your smartphone.
- One option is called the “Safety Central” app from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. This app gives you access to features like photo sharing and digital fingerprint images, allowing you to act quickly should your child go missing.
“There are a wealth of apps, there’s a lot of phones now that are geared towards children that allow the parent to not only know the child’s location, but monitor the child’s online activity and restrict it. So that’s not a bad idea at all, so to have any tool that you can use to help ensure the safety of your child is absolutely something that we would recommend you to look into and make the choice that works for you and your family,” said Harrelson.
Horry County police also say if your child is ever in an uncomfortable situation, it’s important they feel comfortable enough to speak up so law enforcement can act as soon as possible.
