Lawsuit: NMB church congregation asks court to require former deacons to return stolen items

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A North Myrtle Beach church congregation whose previous meeting spot was the OD Pavilion club has filed a lawsuit against the former deacons, claiming they stole hundreds of church materials following a long-standing dispute.
According to the lawsuit filed Nov. 13, plaintiffs representing the OD Church of the Lost and Found – Jack Brandmahl, Pete Hodges, Oscar Carter, Wilbur McLamb and Peggy V. Anderson – allege the defendants took: computers, church records, files, bank information, 350 folding chairs, eight chair racks, two long tables and tablecloths, a sound system, microphones, PA speakers, speaker stands, a platform, a podium, a DVD player, audio recording equipment, 250 hymnals, two speaker stands, Bible commentaries, turbo fans and offering plates.
The named defendants are Carlyle Berry, Donald Long, Don Stuart, Greg Gantt and Tony Taylor, and they’re listed as the OD Church of the Lost and Found’s former deacon board.
In 2001, the church was founded and established by JP “Beaver” Greenway, who served as the evangelist until his death on Sept. 16, 2016, according to court records. The congregation grew from four to an average attendance of 280.
Following Greenway’s death in 2016, Pastor Mike Lawing, who performed the funeral service, was approached and accepted the role of church minister. He then appointed members to serve as deacons, “for the purpose of assisting Pastor Lawing because he was new to the area,” the lawsuit stated.
In addition to the five defendants, plaintiff McLamb and Milt Villas were also appointed as church deacons.
Villas resigned as a church deacon on Nov. 15, 2017, according to court records. On April 16, 2018, Berry and McLamb submitted articles of incorporation to the South Carolina Secretary of State, “seeking to incorporate the church as a domestic eleemosynary corporation.” It was approved on April 27, 2018.
Soon thereafter, dissension reportedly began to grow between the deacons and Lawing concerning church leadership. Villas, despite resigning as a deacon, had accessed a Wells Fargo church bank account to view tithes and offerings paid by individual members, the lawsuit stated.
At another point, Anderson tried to use a Wells Fargo debit card to purchase nametags for the church, only to discover it was declined. The account, which had over $5,000 in it, had been closed by Villas and Berry, court records state.
During an emergency meeting on Aug. 11, Lawing told the deacon board he no longer saw a need in having them, since the majority of their terms were expiring on Oct. 1.
According to the lawsuit, the deacons showed the pastor a set of church bylaws, which Lawing reportedly rejected. Those bylaws would transfer decision-making authority from the congregation to the deacon board.
Days after that meeting, on Aug. 16, the deacons dismissed Lawing as church pastor, court records state.
The next day, Anderson went to the church office and wasn’t able to get inside due to Berry, Taylor and Villas reportedly jamming the door lock with toothpicks.
While the plaintiffs were locked out, the defendants allegedly took the church items, the lawsuit states.
On Aug. 19, Villas had a heart attack and passed away. That same day, Lawing and a majority of the congregation met at the OD Pavilion.
During that meeting, the congregation voted 173-3 to reinstate Lawing, voted 176-0 to dismiss the entire deacon board, and voted 176-0 to retain Anderson as the church secretary, according to the lawsuit.
After that meeting, bar owner Harold Worley told the plaintiffs and Lawing that “neither group arising out of the Church was permitted to use the OD Pavilion to conduct services and expressed a desire that the two sides could reach an amicable resolution to the dispute.”
Since then, the plaintiffs have been holding services at the Barefoot Resort Conference Center, with an average attendance of 200 members, court records state. The defendants’ competing service at a beach house has been averaging 20.
The plaintiffs have asked the court to declare them a congregational church and the rightful owners of the property reportedly taken by the defendants.
