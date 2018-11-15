Lawsuit filed by former HCPD detective against department moves to federal court

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A former detective’s lawsuit against the Horry County Police Department has been moved to federal court in Florence.
Suzanne Demarest, who had worked for Horry County police since 2001, filed the suit on Aug. 24, alleging she was fired after complaining about a hostile work environment.
According to the lawsuit, Demarest was considered an exemplary employee during most of her employment. The plaintiff, however, filed suit against the department in August 2014 alleging sexual harassment, sexual discrimination and retaliation. That case was resolved in March 2016.
Following the resolution of the case, Demarest says she began to suffer from significant retaliation and a hostile work environment.
The HCPD denied the majority of the allegations in the lawsuit and requested that the complaint be dismissed with prejudice in its entirety, according to court records filed Nov. 14.
