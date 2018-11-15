Horry Police: 10 arrested on drug and gun charges after months-long investigation

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Police Department has put 10 people behind bars following an investigation over several months.
In a press release, it is said four warrants were served on Wednesday at Ocean Apartments on 31st Avenue South in the Town of Atlantic Beach after a several months long drug investigation.
- Giovanni Valdez Ramos, 27 - 4 counts distribution of crack cocaine, 1 count distribution of cocaine, 1 count PWID marijuana, 2nd offense,1 felon in possession of firearm, 1 possession of stolen gun
- Jose Jesus Vaez, 27 - 2 counts distribution of crack cocaine, 1 count PWID marijuana
- Kenneth McCray Jr., 27 - 1 count distribution of crack cocaine
- Tyler Maurice Harris, 35 - 4 counts distribution of crack cocaine, 3rd offense, 1 count trafficking crack cocaine, 3rd offense, 1 count trafficking cocaine, 3rd offense, PWID Marijuana, PWID a schedule II drug, Possession of a firearm during a violent crime
- Charvis Keon Anderson, 37 - 1 count trafficking crack cocaine, 1 count trafficking cocaine, PWID marijuana, PWID a schedule II drug, Possession of a firearm during a violent crime
- James Carson Sinclair, 55 - 5 counts distribution of crack cocaine
- Lamar McDaniels, 33 - 4 counts distribution of crack cocaine
- Tyquan F. McNeil - PWID a schedule I-III drug
- Lauren Simpson, 36 - Possession of Heroin
- Stefane Pierce, 57 - Possession of Heroin, 2nd offense
In all, 2.8 pounds marijuana, 50.9 gm crack, 18.5 cocaine, 23 pills, 4 handguns (1 stolen), $7,521 seized money plus 58 grams of gold (approximate value: $2,600) was seized.
The HCPD Narcotics & Vice Unit was assisted by by the HCPD SWAT, MBPD SWAT, HCPD Street Crimes Unit, US Marshal’s Task Force, ATF Task Force, DEA Task Force, Horry County Sheriff’s Office and NMBPD.
