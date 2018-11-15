Georgetown Fire to offer free smoke detectors for city residents

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – Are you a Georgetown resident in need of a new smoke detector?
According to an online post from the Georgetown Fire Department, city residents can stop by one of the department’s stations or call 843-545-4200 to schedule an appointment to have a new smoke detector installed. The best part? It’s free!
“Thanks to all the agencies that we work together with to make this smoke alarm program available at no cost to the residents,” the post states.
