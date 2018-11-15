FIRST ALERT: Sunshine finally returns and sticks around

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cloudy skies, gusty winds and chilly temperatures will finally give way to sunshine and a tranquil weather pattern through the weekend.
The storm system responsible for the rain early Thursday will continue to pull away from the area this evening and overnight. Gusty winds will drive chilly weather into the region through the night.
By Friday morning, clouds will be quickly clearing out. Temperatures will start out in the upper 30s across the Pee Dee and lower 40s along the Grand Strand.
With plenty of sunshine, Friday afternoon will see temperatures climb into the middle and upper 50s.
A much needed drying trend will continue through the weekend with sunny days, and clear, chilly nights.
Looking ahead towards Thanksgiving, it looks like the generally tranquil weather will continue with daytime temperatures in the 60s and fair skies. A risk of some rain arrives by Black Friday.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.