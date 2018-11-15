FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain for the morning drive

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One final push of heavy rain rolls through this morning through noon. Not only is it raining for the morning drive, but it’s pretty chilly too. Temperatures are starting out in the 40s this morning. The beaches will warm slightly later this morning through midday to the low 60s and then slowly fall through the afternoon. The Pee Dee will remain chilly today with highs barely hitting 50 around 1pm.
Periods of rain will continue at times through the late morning hours of Thursday. Heavy rain will remain likely and a rumble or two of thunder cannot be ruled out near the coast. Rainfall totals will reach one to two inches in many areas.
A strong cold front will quickly push through the region by midday. This front will push the rain offshore, but also allow cooler weather to quickly re-enter the area. The result will be falling temperatures through the afternoon and evening. Midday temperatures near 70 at the beach will steadily fall into the 50s by the afternoon and upper 40s by the evening commute. Inland areas will see midday temperatures in the lower 50s fall into the lower 40s by the afternoon and evening.
Drier weather will finally regain control of the forecast resulting in more sunshine and seasonably cool weather from Friday through the weekend.
