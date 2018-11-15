FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain for the morning drive

A strong cold front will quickly push through the region by midday. This front will push the rain offshore, but also allow cooler weather to quickly re-enter the area. The result will be falling temperatures through the afternoon and evening. Midday temperatures near 70 at the beach will steadily fall into the 50s by the afternoon and upper 40s by the evening commute. Inland areas will see midday temperatures in the lower 50s fall into the lower 40s by the afternoon and evening.