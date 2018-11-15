CCU will partner with Myrtle Beach to bring theater to downtown area

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University will enter into negotiations with the city of Myrtle Beach to bring a theater to the Superblock area.
The motion carried at Thursday’s special called CCU board of trustees meeting. University President Dr. David DeCenzo said it was an easy decision, noting Myrtle Beach officials want them downtown and the college wants to be a part of the redevelopment.
On Wednesday, the Myrtle Beach Downtown Redevelopment Corporation voted to move forward with plans to partner with CCU on a theater in the Superblock.
The city has been holding three buildings on Highway 501 to make room for a new performing arts center to be used by CCU.
Those three buildings have cost the DRC $5,000 a month each to maintain the first right-of-purchase.
According to DRC chairman Chuck Martino, the entity will sign an agreement Thursday to bring those buildings under city ownership.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.