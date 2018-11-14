Six teens arrested after armed robbery in Myrtle Beach-area

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Several teens are facing charges following an armed robbery last week in the Myrtle Beach-area.
Police responded to the incident on Bonnie Drive just before midnight on November 8, an Horry County police report states. The 20-year-old victim says he was told to come hangout at a home on Bonnie Drive. When this man, another victim and a witness pulled up to the house, police say a dark in color Dodge Caliber boxed them into the driveway. The teens then reportedly got out of their car and began kicking the victim’s vehicle, the report states. Police say one of the teens was seen on a Snapchat video striking the victim with an open hand.
The teens then allegedly walked to the back of the victim’s car and opened the trunk. According to the report, one of teens took the victim’s shotgun, while other items were thrown in a drainage ditch. The victims were still inside the vehicle when Rodriguez reportedly fired a round into the rear driver’s side door.
One of the victims told police “there was an incident” in North Myrtle Beach that caused the suspects to believe items were stolen from one of their vehicles. The 20-year-old victim denied taking anything, according to police.
According to the report, the suspects have been identified as:
18-year-old Jeffrey Alfonso Rodriguez
18-year-old Griffin Austin Fenters
17-year-old Addison Duffy
19-year-old Kvon Tyrese Lawhorn
17-year-old Gabriela Giselle Andade-Aleman
16-year-old juvenile
After the alleged incident, police say they located the Dodge Caliber and initiated a traffic stop. Several items belonging to the victim were found in the suspects' possession, the report states.
Jail records show Rodriguez has been charged with three-counts of attempted murder and failure to appear. He is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $60,000 bond.
Fenters, Duffy, Lawhorn and Andade-Aleman have all been charged with armed robbery. Lawhorn was also charged with two-counts of unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession of cocaine. He was released on $10,000 bond on November 10.
Fenters, Duffy and Andade-Aleman were all released from custody on November 9. Fenters’ bond was set at $2,500, while Duffy and Andade-Aleman’s bond was set at $10,000.
The juvenile was issued a summons for possession of marijuana.
