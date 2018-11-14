Six teens arrested after armed robbery in Myrtle Beach-area

Police responded to the incident on Bonnie Drive just before midnight on November 8, an Horry County police report states. The 20-year-old victim says he was told to come hangout at a home on Bonnie Drive. When this man, another victim and a witness pulled up to the house, police say a dark in color Dodge Caliber boxed them into the driveway. The teens then reportedly got out of their car and began kicking the victim’s vehicle, the report states. Police say one of the teens was seen on a Snapchat video striking the victim with an open hand.