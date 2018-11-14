Police chase ends near Carolina Forest High School

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Schools officials said a police chase ended near Carolina Forest High School Wednesday afternoon.
According to district officials, the suspects got out of the vehicle in the area. Some of them were caught, but at least one more was still wanted.
There was no immediate word on what sparked the chase. WMBF News has reached out to the Horry County Police Department for more information.
Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said the incident happened after most students were dismissed from school and Carolina Forest High School was not on lockdown.
