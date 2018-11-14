Photos show condition of Horry County Sheriff’s van after two mental health patients drowned

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Photos obtained by WMBF News show the Horry County Sheriff’s Office van that was used to transport two mental health patients in September.
Authorities said the two patients - Nicolette Green and Wendy Newton - drowned in the back of the van after former HCSO deputy Stephen Flood drove the van around a barricade and into floodwaters in Marion County.
Flood and the other deputy with him, Joshua Bishop, have since been fired from the HCSO.
The two women were being transported from one mental health facility to another. The photos show where they sat as they drowned.
One photo shows Green’s hat laying on the floor of the van. Another shows a large hole in the vehicle’s roof.
Solicitor Ed Clements is supposed to decide whether any criminal charges will be filed sometime in the future.
Last week, a South Carolina Senate subcommittee that was appointed to investigate the deaths of Green and Newton met for the first time.
The Corrections and Penology Special Subcommittee on Mental Health Initiatives was also tasked with proposing new legislation that would change the way mental health patients are treated and transported in South Carolina.
