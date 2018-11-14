Myrtle Beach teen accused of sexually assaulting 3-year-old girl

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A teen was arrested by Horry County police after allegedly sexually assaulting a 3-year-old girl last month.
Online records show Christopher John McAndrew, 18, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
On October 5, police responded to a local hospital where a forensic nurse stated the victim had a minor scratch on her private area, according to an Horry County police report.
Witnesses told police the suspect was watching the child on the morning of October 4, the report states. The child reportedly made complaints that McAndrew had touched her in the private area and needed “timeout," according to police.
Police say a detective was assigned to the case and the Department of Social Services was notified.
McAndrew is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
