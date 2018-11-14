Myrtle Beach police chief recognized as FMU’s Psychology Alumni of the Year

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock was recognized as Francis Marion University’s 2018 Psychology Alumni of the Year.
According to a press release, Prock received the honor during the university’s alumni reception on Monday.
Prock received her Master of Science in clinical psychology from FMU in 2002, the release stated. She was named the chief of police for Myrtle Beach in 2017 after serving more than 20 years with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
“She was somebody that was so enjoyable to work with and so conscientious about her work,” said Dr. Will Wattles, the chair of FMU’s Department of Psychology. “I was so excited and so pleased that my colleagues agreed with me that she should receive this award.”
According to the release, Prock previously graduated from Radford University in 1996.
“Francis Marion has been something that’s been a part of my career because I learned so much,” Prock said. “I often say that gaining my master’s was not just gaining my master’s, but it was adding another tool to my tool belt. It’s something that’s helped to get me where I am today. It’s put me in a position where I feel like I can help my community.”
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.