Myrtle Beach Mutiny soccer club disbands

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Mutiny soccer team is no more.
According to a release posted to the team’s Facebook page just before 10 a.m. Wednesday, the Coast YA Youth Soccer Club decided it would no longer continue to field the Mutiny.
No other specific information regarding the decision was immediately available. WMBF News has reached out to team officials for more.
Founded in 2011, the Mutiny have won several conference championships, including the 2017 South Atlantic Division Championship, according to the team’s Facebook page.
The Mutiny was also recognized as the 2017 Premier Development League New Franchise of the Year.
“It has been a great run. The Mutiny will always be special to me and was a very big part of my life for many years,” sporting director Pat Piscitelli said in a statement.
