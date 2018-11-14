Marlboro County student charged after allegedly bringing gun to school

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Deputies are investigating after a student at Blenheim Elementary Middle School reportedly brought a weapon to school on Tuesday.
According to a news release from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded Wednesday to the school after receiving information about a weapon on campus. School officials and deputies conducted a safety sweep of the school and did not locate any weapons. A student was later questioned and confessed to bringing the firearm to school on Tuesday and presenting it to students, the release states.
Deputies say a firearm was not located on school grounds but was located at the student’s home in their bookbag.
According to the release, the firearm and the student were then taken into custody. The student has been charged with carrying a weapon on school property.
“The school district has also taken disciplinary measures including a suspension with the possibility of expulsion. The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice will be assisting with this incident,” the release states.
The investigation is ongoing.
