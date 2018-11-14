Police: Man robs adult superstore, assaults and steals employee’s vehicle

ATLANTIC BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A man is behind bars after allegedly grabbing an Excitement Adult Superstore employee by the neck and forcing himself inside the business before robbing it and stealing her vehicle.
According to a police report from the Atlantic Beach Police Department, an employee of the adult superstore was opening the business on Monday when she encountered a man kneeling down outside the back door.
The report says the man grabbed her by the neck and came inside the business and then made her lay down on the ground.
The man asked her if anyone else was inside the store, she said no. The suspect held on to the employee as he made her walk to the front of the store and open the cash register, the report says.
When the employee needed to get the keys for the register, the man got mad and made her get the money out of the register and give it to him before getting a cigarette and asking for her vehicle keys.
The employee gave the man her keys and the man told her “I’m going to take it to Dodge’s Store.”
He also asked the employee multiple times if the car was registered in her name, the report says.
The man left and the employee locked the door behind him.
She called the police and described him as a tall, older black male, wearing a gray zip-up hoodie, blue jeans, brown boots, and a tan hat. She also said the man had a very strong odor of alcohol on his breath.
There was surveillance video that provided images of the suspect.
Later, a person matching the description of the suspect was seen not far from the store.
Jerry Lynn Williams, 54 of Longs, was identified as the man who robbed the store and assaulted its employee.
Williams has been charged with common law robbery, strong arm robbery, and assault and battery 3rd degree.
