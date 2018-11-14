Man charged after early-morning break-in at Socastee High School

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man is in custody after allegedly breaking into Socastee High School early Wednesday morning.
According to information from the Horry County Police Department, Anthony John Minerva is charged with second-degree burglary and breaking into a motor vehicle, tanks and pumps where fuel, lubricants are stored.
An online post from the school stated the suspect entered the building by breaking a window at about 3:00 a.m. and attempted to steal money from the school’s vending machines, which were damaged. The school alarm sounded, and the suspect was apprehended by police. Law enforcement was on campus Wednesday morning out of an abundance of caution.
The suspect has no affiliation with the school or students, according to the post.
