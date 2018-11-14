Law enforcement at Socastee High Wednesday after early-morning break-in

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man is in custody after allegedly breaking into Socastee High School early-Wednesday morning.
According to an online post from the school, the suspect entered the building by breaking a window at about 3:00 a.m. and attempted to steal money from the school’s vending machines, which were damaged. The school alarm sounded, and the suspect was apprehended by police. Law enforcement will be on campus Wednesday morning out of an abundance of caution, the post states.
The suspect has no affiliation with the school or students, according to the post.
WMBF News has reached to the Horry County Police Department for more information.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.