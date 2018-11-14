Horry County Council votes to waive permit fees for flood victims

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Government is easing some of the financial burden of rebuilding for those whose homes were affected by Hurricane Florence.
In a unanimous vote, county council passed a resolution to waive the fees for permits needed to repair homes damaged by Florence.
In total, nearly 1,700 structures in unincorporated Horry County saw flood damage related to Florence, all with varying degrees of damage.
The county’s Infrastructure and Regulation Committee initially decided to not recommend the idea to council—saying staff would have to put in extra work to verify the damage to homes was caused by Florence.
However, Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught says it’s the county’s job to serve the people, and helping cut some slack during a situation like this is a no-brainer.
“I felt very strongly that these people that had flood damage to their homes, this was not a home improvement that they’re trying to do, they’re trying to get their lifestyle back. So many of them were actually thrown out of their homes and are staying at a motel or with friends…and I think anything we can do as a county to help people,” said Vaught.
People who already paid a permit fee can be reimbursed. Vaught says the county is now working to get the applications prepared so that people affected by the storm can begin applying.
