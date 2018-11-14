Horry County Council members walk out of meeting following vote on rezoning

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Council voted 6-5 to deny the rezoning of hundreds of acres near Highway 90 that would have allowed for around 1,500 new homes to be built.
After the vote was agreed upon, Councilman Paul Prince made a motion to reconsider the vote they had just made.
As a result, several council members walked out of the room, meaning there wasn’t a quorum to allow for a vote on the motion.
The initial 6-5 vote to deny the rezoning remained unchanged.
Dozens of people showed up to the meeting to express their concerns with the proposed rezoning.
Many said traffic was an issue they were worried about.
“Traffic is horrible on Highway 90,” one resident said. “I leave every morning about ten after seven to go to work. It takes me three to five minutes to get onto the road.”
Councilman Johnny Vaught agreed.
“My momma lives on Highway 90, and I go back and forth there quite a bit,” Vaught said. “And it’s very frustrating because of the traffic levels.”
Another concern brought up frequently at County Council meetings: Too much building without improving infrastructure first.
“I’m not necessarily opposed to development along the Highway 90 corridor, but it really should be done carefully,” another resident said.
Councilman Dennis DiSabato echoed similar thoughts.
“I think planning intelligently would behoove us as a council to vote against this particular rezoning,” DiSabato said.
Councilmen Vaught, Hardee, Prince, Servant, Worley and DiSabato voted against the rezoning. Crawford, Loftus, Howard, Phillips and Allen voted for the rezoning.
