Ford, Walmart test self-driving grocery delivery service

Ford, Walmart test self-driving grocery delivery service
FILE - This June 1, 2017, file photo shows a Walmart store in Hialeah Gardens, Fla. Ford and Walmart are partnering to test a self-driving grocery delivery service. Ford will work with Walmart to determine what goods it can feasibly transport and figure out what issues may need to be addressed to successfully deliver orders via self-driving vehicles. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File) (Alan Diaz)
By The Associated Press | November 14, 2018 at 7:32 AM EST - Updated November 14 at 9:13 AM
FILE- This Feb. 15, 2018, file photo shows a Ford logo on a vehicle at the Pittsburgh Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Ford and Walmart are partnering to test a self-driving grocery delivery service. Ford will work with Walmart to determine what goods it can feasibly transport and figure out what issues may need to be addressed to successfully deliver orders via self-driving vehicles. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
FILE- This Feb. 15, 2018, file photo shows a Ford logo on a vehicle at the Pittsburgh Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Ford and Walmart are partnering to test a self-driving grocery delivery service. Ford will work with Walmart to determine what goods it can feasibly transport and figure out what issues may need to be addressed to successfully deliver orders via self-driving vehicles. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File) (AP)

Ford and Walmart are teaming up to test a self-driving grocery delivery service.

The pilot program in Florida's Miami-Dade County will incorporate Postmates, a logistics company that operates a network of couriers, to deliver groceries and more. The vehicles will collect data on consumer preferences to help the companies understand what people want. Ford said Wednesday that it'll also look at different vehicle configurations or modifications that may be needed to accommodate orders such as perishable goods, or when a vehicle is making multiple deliveries on a single trip.

Ford will work with Walmart over the next couple months to determine what goods it can feasibly transport and figure out any issues that may need to be addressed to successfully deliver orders via self-driving vehicles.