FIRST ALERT: Temperatures, rain chance increase tonight, fall steadily Thursday

Tonight will see both temperatures and rain chances on the rise as a storm system starts to develop and move up the coastline. Rain will quickly start to increase after midnight and could become heavy at times in some areas. Temperatures across the inland areas will hold steady in the middle and upper 40s through the night. Along the coast, the developing storm system will start to push milder weather onshore. Temperatures early Thursday morning will be as warm as the lower and middle 60s near the beach.