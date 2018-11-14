FIRST ALERT: Temperatures, rain chance increase tonight, fall steadily Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another in a series of strong storm systems will move up the Carolina coast tonight and Thursday bringing another round of heavy rain and wild swings in temperatures.
Cloudy and cool weather will continue through the evening with just a few areas of mist and drizzle. Temperatures will remain steady in the upper 40s inland to lower 50s along the Grand Strand.
Tonight will see both temperatures and rain chances on the rise as a storm system starts to develop and move up the coastline. Rain will quickly start to increase after midnight and could become heavy at times in some areas. Temperatures across the inland areas will hold steady in the middle and upper 40s through the night. Along the coast, the developing storm system will start to push milder weather onshore. Temperatures early Thursday morning will be as warm as the lower and middle 60s near the beach.
Periods of rain will continue at times through the late morning hours of Thursday. Heavy rain will remain likely and a rumble or two of thunder cannot be ruled out near the coast. Rainfall totals will reach one to two inches in many areas. Temperatures will soar to near 70 by the late morning hours near the beach, while inland areas struggle out of the 40s to near 50.
A strong cold front will quickly push through the region by midday Thursday. This front will push the rain offshore, but also allow cooler weather to quickly re-enter the area. The result will be falling temperatures through the afternoon and evening. Midday temperatures near 70 at the beach will steadily fall into the 50s by the afternoon and upper 40s by the evening commute. Inland areas will see midday temperatures in the lower 50s fall into the lower 40s by the afternoon and evening.
Drier weather will finally regain control of the forecast resulting in more sunshine and seasonably cool weather from Friday through the weekend.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.