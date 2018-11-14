Energy companies lead US stocks higher as oil prices rebound

KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 index rose 13 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,735 as of 10:13 a.m. Eastern Time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 107 points, or 0.4 percent, to 25,394. The Nasdaq composite added 31 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,232. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies picked up 12 points, or 0.9 percent, to 1,527. The benchmark S&P 500 index is coming off a four-day losing streak.