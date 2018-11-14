Deal Diva: Restaurants where kids eat free

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Next week many will be doing a lot of cooking in the kitchen, preparing those Thanksgiving meals. The family just might have to eat out a night or two, so why not go where you can save a few bucks?
Here a list of a few restaurants that offer kids- eat- free meal deals.
IHOP
IHOP is celebrating the holiday season, and the new release of ‘The Grinch’ movie with a new Grinch-inspired menu. They also offering a kids -eat- free deal. The Legends Drive/501 IHOP location said everyday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. kids eat free. It’s one kids meal per one adult entrée.
Steak n’ Shake
If you shake it on over to Steak n’ Shake on Saturdays, that’s the day kids eat FOR free with every $9 purchase.
Dickey’s Barbeque Pit
Got ribs? The popular BBQ joint lets kids eat free on Sundays with a $10 purchase. It’s dine-in only and it’s for kids 12 and under.
Denny’s
One manager at the Denny's on South Kings Highway said every Tuesday kids eat free from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. But, the manager at the Loyola Drive location, stated that restaurant does not honor a kids- eat- free deal. We’re told many restaurants are owned by different franchises, so rules vary, be sure to check your restaurant location for more on their policy.
Fuddruckers
For only 99 cents kids 12 and under can enjoy a burger at Fuddruckers. The deal is on Mondays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Ruby Tuesday
Dinner for the kids is on Ruby Tuesday when you dine -in on what day? Yes, Tuesdays! From 5 p.m. to restaurant close children eat free with the purchase of an adult entree.
Captain D’s
On Thursdays the family can go to Captain D’s and children eat for 99 cents if you buy a regular price dinner.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.